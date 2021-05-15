Covid-19: Big jump in cases in many parts of Cork 

THREE Cork Local Electoral Areas are currently above the national 14-day incidence rate, while a number of LEAs have recorded increases in both their incidence rates and confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The latest data published on the Covid-19 Data Hub provides an insight into the incidence rates of the virus in LEAs across the city and county in the 14-day period between April 27 and Monday, May 10.

Cork had a total of 22,757 confirmed cases of Covid-19 as of midnight on Tuesday, May 11.

The national 14-day incidence rate stood at 128.1 which is slightly higher than the previous rate of 122.5 per 100k of the population.

Highest rate in Cork in city LEA

The highest incidence rate in Cork occurred in the Cork City South West LEA which has a 14-day incidence rate of 161.5 with 76 confirmed cases. This was a big increase on their last published results which had an incidence rate of 42.5 and 20 confirmed cases respectively.

The Midleton LEA, which includes the town of Youghal, had the second-highest incidence rate with an incidence rate of 140.8 and 64 confirmed cases. This is in contrast to their last published results which showed an incidence rate of 118.8 and 54 confirmed cases.

The Cork City South Central LEA also recorded a substantial increase from their last figures. They had 52 confirmed cases and reported an incidence rate of 134.5. This was a notable increase on their last figures which showed an incidence rate of 25.9 and ten positive cases.

Other areas below national average

The rest of the Cork Local Electoral Areas all returned data that came in below the national 14-day incidence rate. Some areas still experienced an increase in their confirmed cases and the incidence rate.

Cork City South East recorded an incidence rate of 116.9 with 50 cases. This was a big increase on their last results which recorded a rate of 16.4 with seven cases.

The Kanturk LEA recorded 28 confirmed cases and had an incidence rate of 112.3. This was a big jump from their last recorded figures of less than five cases and a rate of 20.1.

Carrigaline LEA reported 37 cases and a rate of 105.3, a sizeable increase from their last figures of six cases with an incidence rate of 17.1.

The Cork City North East LEA had an incidence rate of 80.6 and has 34 confirmed cases, as opposed to their previous rate of 21.3.

The Fermoy LEA experienced a slight drop in their data. They returned an incidence rate of 79.7 with 29 confirmed cases.

Cork City North West LEA recorded 30 cases, a small increase from 27, and had an incidence rate of 74.7 compared to 67.2 as reported last week.

The Cobh LEA had an incidence rate of 67.4 and 23 cases, which is a slight reversal from their last data, while the Mallow LEA had a rate of 44.6 and 13 cases.

Macroom LEA’s incidence rate moved up from 19 to 43.4, while they have 16 confirmed cases as opposed to seven in the last published results.

The Skibbereen West-Cork LEA had an incidence rate of 26.4 and eight confirmed cases, while the Bandon-Kinsale LEA recorded nine new cases and a rate of 24.1 which is a slight increase.

The Bantry West-Cork LEA again recorded less than five cases.