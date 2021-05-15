Cork teenagers use coffee and treats to raise funds for Cork ARC Cancer Support House

TWO Cork teenagers held a very successful fundraiser recently for Cork ARC Cancer Support House.

First cousins and good friends Sheena and Kate Buckley raised €1,500 following a fundraising event at their mobile coffee shop in Whitechurch.

The two transition year students, who attend St Angela’s College on Patrick Hill, opened up The Haggart coffee dock in early March.

Sheena’s mother Bláthnaid said the two entrepreneurs decided to embark on a fundraising initiative in support of Cork ARC Cancer Support House over the course of a recent weekend.

Left to right: Cara O'Brien, Sheena Buckley, Kate Buckley and Eabha O'Brien.

“Sheena has great time for Cork ARC Cancer Support House so that is why they decided to do a fundraiser for them. The fundraiser also coincided with the same weekend the charity usually held their annual flag day,” she said.

Kate and Sheena decided to donate €1 to charity for every coffee they sold over the course of the fundraising weekend, while they also had a donation box at their mobile coffee shop.

Kate said they were thrilled with the successful fundraiser.

“It was a great success. It was so good to raise funds for charity. People were very generous and everyone was very supportive. Two local girls Cara and Eabha O’Brien were also involved in the fundraiser that weekend while another local Conor Daly did the baking.”

Sheena said Cork ARC Cancer Support do ‘great’ work for so many families in Cork: “They are a fantastic organisation. They were a great help to my grandmother when she was sick. It was nice to do a fundraiser for them and give something back,” she added.

This is the second time Cork ARC Cancer Support House has been the beneficiaries of substantial financial donations from Sheena.

She appeared on Celebrity Fittest Family with her aunt Norma Sheehan in 2018, which they won.

Their €10,000 winnings to Cork ARC Cancer Support House.

Ms Buckley said she is very ‘proud’ of the two teenagers' recent successful fundraiser.

“It was a good idea and gesture by the girls. The money raised was handed over recently by my sister Norma.

"My own mother had cancer and she was a big fan of Cork ARC Cancer Support House. So many charities have been affected by the pandemic so the money raised is vital,” she said.

