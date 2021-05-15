Cork calls for Michael Collins to be celebrated on Irish coins 

CORK City Council is to call upon the Government to consider changing the design of the national side of Irish euro coins to include names and images of Michael Collins, Constance Markievicz and James Connolly.

A motion proposed by Fine Gael Councillor Shane O’Callaghan was passed following a vote at this week’s city council meeting.

The motion proposed that Cork City Council call upon the Government and in particular the Taoiseach, the Tánaiste, the Minister for Finance and the Minister for Transport, to consider changing the design of the national or obverse side of Irish Euro 50c, €1 and €2 coins from the Brian Boru Harp to the names and images of Constance Markievicz, Michael Collins and James Connolly as a way of commemorating the centenary of the establishment of Irish independence.

Cllr O’Callaghan said the three played a “vital role” in the struggle for independence at the time.

Following a vote among councillors, the motion was carried with 18 votes for the motion, seven against and three abstentions.