DeBarra's mark anniversary of Noel Redding, bassist for The Jimi Hendrix Experience

DeBARRA’S Folk Club, in Clonakilty, has marked the anniversary of Noel Redding, bassist for The Jimi Hendrix Experience.

West Cork will never suffer from a shortage of personalities with artistic gifts willing to show them off to a hospitable audience. One of these true legends was Noel Redding, bassist for The Jimi Hendrix Experience, who moved to Ardfield in 1972.

Noel Redding who moved to Ardfield in 1972. Noel was a bassist with The Jimi Hendrix Experience.

Marking 18 years since Noel’s passing, DeBarra’s Folk Club has published a short story on its website, by local writer Dave Lordan.

Mr Lordan said: “As a young fella growing up in Clonakilty, just as the heavy-rocking ’80s were morphing into the harder-raving ’90s, I was surrounded by a golden generation of high-energy, high-output people in the grassroots art. It should be noted that Noel Redding, a great but humble man, never personally claimed any kind of predominance for himself over the domain of local creation.

“Noel created many awesome nights-out for people in his Clonakilty life and many times he set a rainy night on fire for locals and for multifarious guests,” Mr Lordan said.

Ray Blackwell, from DeBarra’s Folk Club, said: “This is a project we have been dreaming about for a long time, and we’re working with Dave Lordan to see it through. The first installment, ‘Magically Real Noel Redding in West Cork’, is a tribute to Noel and the many gifts he brought and received from our West Cork community. This went live on our website on Tuesday, May 11. It is available for all to enjoy for free.”

Preserving history

DeBarra’s also launched a new section on their website, documenting and preserving the oral history of the music venue, as well as the community’s musical stories and memories.

Mr Blackwell is pleased with the new website.

“Like everyone else, we’ve had to pivot as best we can over the last 14 months and our new site, DeBarra.ie, now houses our online shop, as well as our new box office,” he said.