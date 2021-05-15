Court hears mother and teen daughter confronted intruder who broke into their Cork city home 

A householder and her teenaged daughter confronted an intruder who broke into their home after six o’clock in the morning and now he has been remanded in custody.

That was the allegation made by Detective Garda James Bugler who objected to bail being granted to Florin Mitache with an address at South Douglas Road, Cork.

Det. Garda Bugler charged the 46-year-old with breaking into the house at Model Farm Road, Cork, on Thursday morning, May 13, having housebreaking equipment, assaulting the householder and assault causing harm to her daughter.

Bail decision

Defence solicitor Donal Daly said Mitache would abide by any bail conditions applied to him and turn up in Cork District Court for the case against him.

Det. Garda Bugler said gardaí were concerned he would commit further serious offences and would not return to court if granted bail.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded him in custody until May 20 to allow time for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The allegation in the case was that he broke into the house at 6.20am on Thursday and, when the householder confronted him, he tried to run out the front door but it was locked.

So he turned around, pushed past her and went to get out through the office window of the house where he had broken in.

The householder’s teenaged daughter helped her mother to hold a door closed at one stage but the intruder closed it and caught the girl’s hand in the door.

Det. Garda Bugler said this allegation was the basis for the assault causing harm charge.