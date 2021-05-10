Mon, 10 May, 2021 - 15:11

New service from Port links Cork directly with heart of Europe

New service from Port links Cork directly with heart of Europe

RoRo vessel ‘Eurocargo Bari’ which will operate on the service between Cork and Antwerp

Mary Corcoran

A new direct Ro-Ro service between Cork and Antwerp has commenced today.

The twice weekly service is being provided by the Grimaldi Group and will see the RoRo vessel ‘Eurocargo Bari’ operate between the two cities.

Conor Mowlds, Chief Commercial Officer, Port of Cork said the new service will strengthen Cork’s direct links with the heart of Europe.

“The decision by the Grimaldi Group to offer a direct Cork-Antwerp-Cork freight service is very welcome and will greatly support our efforts to keep supply chains moving during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

“The new service will also further strengthen Cork’s direct links with the heart of Europe, capitalising on the market’s growing use of the unaccompanied freight model, as shippers seek direct links to market rather than use the UK Landbridge,” he said.

The Grimaldi Group has been calling to Cork on a regular basis for almost 25 years for the transport of rolling freight and containers.

The Naples based Group operate a fleet of over 130 Ro-Ro, Con-Ro, Ro-Pax and cruise ferry vessels supported by investments in people, ports, terminals, and intermodal equipment worldwide and this new Irish service will link into the network at Antwerp.

Read More

'The epitome of what proper Irish hospitality is': Cork concierge says farewell to The Metropole

More in this section

The Script reschedule Cork concert date  The Script reschedule Cork concert date 
Cork food business served with a closure order after rodent activity detected at premises  Cork food business served with a closure order after rodent activity detected at premises 
Mother and daughter charged with knife possession appear in court in relation to Mahon incident Mother and daughter charged with knife possession appear in court in relation to Mahon incident
port of corkcork business
More than €40k awarded to Garda headbutted in the face outside a Cork bar 

More than €40k awarded to Garda headbutted in the face outside a Cork bar 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY