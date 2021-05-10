New service from Port links Cork directly with heart of Europe

A new direct Ro-Ro service between Cork and Antwerp has commenced today.

The twice weekly service is being provided by the Grimaldi Group and will see the RoRo vessel ‘Eurocargo Bari’ operate between the two cities.

Conor Mowlds, Chief Commercial Officer, Port of Cork said the new service will strengthen Cork’s direct links with the heart of Europe.

“The decision by the Grimaldi Group to offer a direct Cork-Antwerp-Cork freight service is very welcome and will greatly support our efforts to keep supply chains moving during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

“The new service will also further strengthen Cork’s direct links with the heart of Europe, capitalising on the market’s growing use of the unaccompanied freight model, as shippers seek direct links to market rather than use the UK Landbridge,” he said.

The new Cork to Antwerp twice weekly RoRo service with @GrimaldiLines 'Eurocargo Bari' commences today. This new service will further strengthen Cork’s direct links with the heart of #Europe. #keepingtheshowontheroad pic.twitter.com/XZlyxSR4N9 — Port of Cork #Keepingtheshowontheroad (@PortofCork) May 10, 2021

The Grimaldi Group has been calling to Cork on a regular basis for almost 25 years for the transport of rolling freight and containers.

The Naples based Group operate a fleet of over 130 Ro-Ro, Con-Ro, Ro-Pax and cruise ferry vessels supported by investments in people, ports, terminals, and intermodal equipment worldwide and this new Irish service will link into the network at Antwerp.