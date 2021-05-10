'The epitome of what proper Irish hospitality is': Cork concierge says farewell to The Metropole

A well-known Cork concierge has been described as “the epitome of what proper Irish hospitality is” as he hangs up his hat for the final time.

The Metropole Hotel’s John Coleman has announced that he is to leave his role of concierge at the hotel after four years.

Taking to Twitter he posted: “So today brings the current chapter of #CorkConcierge to a close as I say farewell and thank you to all my great @MetropoleCork colleagues after close on an amazing 4 years. Two weeks holidays from tomorrow and then the first page will be ready in the next chapter.”

John Coleman, concierge at the Metropole Hotel, Cork, winner of the Irish Hotel Awards Concierge of the Year Award for the island of Ireland. Picture Denis Minihane.

Mr Coleman is well-known in Cork as the Head Concierge at the hotel where he has added a personal touch and has eloped guests plan their visit to the city.

Thanking Mr Colemean for his four years of service, Managing Director of Trigon Hotels, Aaron Mansworth said: “Thank you John for all you have done for us and I wish you every success for the next chapter.”

Many business owners, politicians and locals alike also took to social media to wish him well in future endeavors.