The Script reschedule Cork concert date 

The Script have rescheduled their concert at Musgrave Park.

THE Script have rescheduled their headline show at Musgrave Park in Cork which was due to take place this summer.

The new concert date will see the Irish band take to the stage next year.

The band, which is fronted by lead vocalist Danny O’Donoghue, today revealed that the concert has been postponed as a result of Covid-19.

In a social media post, the trio revealed the rescheduled date and said that they “can’t wait to get back out on the road”.

"Put the dates in your diary - we can't wait to get back out on the road."

“These shows are going to be epic,” they added.

The concert will now take place on 19 June 2022 at Musgrave Park.

The Cork concert had already been postponed to summer 2021 with the band's Sunsets & Full Moons tour originally due to take place in 2020.

Original tickets for the concert will remain valid for the new date.

