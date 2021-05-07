Developers return with new plans for large scale residential development in Blarney 

PLANS are once again in the pipeline for a residential development at a site in Blarney where planning permission was refused just a few months ago.

In December, An Bord Pleanála refused planning for a large-scale strategic housing development at Monacnapa.

Eoin Sheehan had applied to the board for permission to construct 150 residential units comprising 112 houses and 38 apartments as well as a childcare facility.

Local residents of Sunberry Drive and Sunberry Heights had highlighted concerns with the proposals including access and design issues.

It was proposed that the development would be accessed via the existing Sunberry Heights/Sunberry Drive off the Blarney Relief Road.

Now plans are once again afoot for a residential development at the site, this time with the intention to construct 143 residential units comprising 105 houses, 38 apartments and a crèche.

The proposed development is currently at the pre-application consultation stage — a necessary step for those who wish to apply for planning permission for a strategic housing development with the board.

Speaking to The Echo, local resident Denis O’Donovan said he believes the development would be “a disaster” for Blarney if it went ahead.

Mr O’Donovan stated that the proposed development would detract, visually, from the area.

“We need to keep Blarney as a tourist village — tourism is the lifeblood of Blarney.”

He also highlighted issues with the infrastructure in the area, which he said would be “completely inadequate” to cope with the volume of cars if the proposed development was given the green light.

Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent said that, while there is a need for housing, the suitability of the site of the intended development has to be the main consideration.

The Echo has been unable to contact the developer for a statement.