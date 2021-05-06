Thu, 06 May, 2021 - 17:29

Revealed: Cork’s most popular takeaway choice in 2020

Pizza was Cork’s most popular takeaway choice in 2020, according to Just Eat. Photograph: Sasko Lazarov/ RollingNews.ie

Amy Nolan

Pizza was Cork’s most popular takeaway choice in 2020 and has been for the last eight years, according to Just Eat.

The food delivery company revealed that in Cork, takeaway orders have risen by over 9117% in the last decade from 2010 to 2020.

Takeaway orders rose by almost 14% in 2020 compared to 2019 in Cork, with pizza orders accounting for 34% of the orders made on Just Eat last year. 

Chinese and kebabs ranked in second and third spots, respectively. 

There was also a 25% rise in orders of both vegan and healthy takeaways. 

Analysing the past decade of food delivery, Just Eat’s new 'Takeaway Race' findings reveal Ireland’s favourite meals when it comes to ordering in over the last 10 years. 

Nationally, pizza also emerged as the most popular takeaway choice in 2020, with Chinese and fish and chips coming in at second and third.

