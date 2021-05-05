'Intolerable' situation: Fresh pleas for toilet facilities around the Lough

RESIDENTS of Valentine Villas have called for toilet facilities at the Lough in a bid to prevent recent “intolerable” behaviour, stating that members of the public are frequently using the cul-de-sac as “a public toilet”.

In a letter seen by The Echo, residents from Valentine Villas urged City Council to implement portable toilets at the Lough.

They said that they are “deeply concerned with the anti-social behaviour of public urination” in the cul de sac.

A garda van at the Lough, Cork, after gardaí had to move a crowd on St. Patrick's Day.

“With the summer months fast approaching and crowds of people gathering at the Lough, as residents we are pestered by the people using Valentine Villas, which is a 15 house Cul De Sac, as a public toilet,” it read.

“This behaviour is intolerable, and we are very anxious to get the problem resolved.”

The residents noted how the inability to access toilet facilities at local establishments as a result of Covid-19, “adds to the problem of public urination”.

“We request that the City Council take action and provide portable toilet facilities, during the coming summer months at the Lough.”

In addition, the residents suggested a form a barrier on the road “to stop people from coming up to go to the toilet behind our cars and in our gardens”.

Gardaí at the Lough, Cork, after moving a crowd.

A gate was recently erected by Cork City Council at the adjacent Lough View Terrace to halt similar issues.

A spokesperson from Cork City Council said that it “is actively undertaking a review of options with regards to the provision of public toilet facilities in the City”.

They said it is clear that there is no one single solution to the provision of public toilet facilities and that different models, including the involvement of both public and private organisations, will need to be deployed.

“We expect to be in a position to outline developments in this area in the coming weeks once the review of options is complete.”

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí continue to use the 4 E’s of engage, explain, encourage, and as a last resort, enforce.

Where Gardaí find potential breaches of the public health regulations a file is prepared for the DPP in each case or a Fixed Payment Notice is issued where appropriate.”

“Public Health guideline highlight that those gathering in large groups indoors or outdoors put those in their company at risk and they can go on to put everyone they come into contact with thereafter at risk - including loved ones, neighbours, colleagues and local community.”