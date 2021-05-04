Fundraiser set up to help Cork athlete realise Olympic dream

A fundraising page has been set up for Ballincollig native Aoife Cooke to ensure her dreams of competing at the Tokyo Olympics is realised.

On Sunday 23rd April, Aoife Cooke won the Cheshire Elite Marathon and secured the qualifying time for the Tokyo Olympics.

Aoife’s rise to prominence in elite athletics has been realised with great dedication and determination.

At the tender age of 17, Aoife took up a US scholarship at Arkansas Tech University but Unfortunately, due to overtraining and undereating Aoife suffered a series of pelvic fractures.

Doctors diagnosed Aoife with osteopenia (weak bones) and Aoife returned to Cork, believing she’d never run again.

Years later, after undergoing strength training and improving her nutrition, Aoife once again laced up her runners and last month at the Cheshire Elite Marathon Aoife took the winning title and her winning time of 2:28:36 Aoife also smashed the Olympic qualifying time while taking four minutes off her best and moving to fourth on the all-time list, one spot ahead of Sonia O’Sullivan. No small feat.

While working 30+ hours a week as a personal trainer, Aoife’s schedule also includes running twice a day, banging out 100+ miles a week.

In the coming weeks, Aoife will be heading over to America for altitude and warm weather training so that she’ll line up in Sapporo on the 7th August in peak condition, ready to battle the heat, humidity, and competition.

Anyone who would like to help this Ballincollig native to realise her dreams of competing in the Olympics is now able to do so by donating to a dedicated Gofundme page that will help pay the multitude of expenses associated with training to represent your country at international level.

“If you want to help Aoife make her Olympic fairytale come true, donate by clicking on the gofundme link. All donations are greatly appreciated.”

To donate, search ‘Help Aoife Cooke’s Olympic dream’ on Gofundme or follow this link