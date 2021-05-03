Mass Covid-19 testing underway at East Cork school following discovery of 24 confirmed cases last week

An East Cork school has paid tribute to their students who are taking up the offer of mass Covid-19 testing this Bank Holiday Monday.

24 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed at Pobalscoil na Tríonóide in Youghal in the past week.

Mass testing is being carried out by the HSE at the school until 7pm today.

In a letter from the HSE, parents were told: “Full cooperation has been given by the school in assisting the public health investigation.

"Cases and close contacts identified to date have been given advice with regard to isolation or restricting movements as necessary."

In a video, posted to the school's website last night, Principal Séamus Ó Ceallacháin said everyone wants life to go back to normal as soon as possible, but to do that people needed to be tested.

He said those tested in recent days don't need to attend, and those who are tested in this case do not have to restrict their movements afterwards.

This morning, on the school's Twitter page, students, HSE staff and school volunteers were commended for partaking in the initiative.