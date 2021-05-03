'Our two children were assaulted with sticks': Residents of Cork estate feel under siege in their own house

The man, who does not want to be named, said his sons, who are in their early teens, were assaulted by a group of young people who regularly walk through their estate on Cork’s northside.
He said: “Our two children were assaulted with sticks. The guys who did it called to our house the following night.”
They threatened to hurt the boys’ father. Neither boy needed hospital treatment but both were traumatised by the incident, as were their parents.
Their father toldof antisocial behaviour incidents in the estate, including thefts from cars, theft of bicycles, and damage to scooters belonging to young children living there.
He added: “My boys also had their bicycles taken a few months ago.”
He said the problems are occurring because large numbers of people who do not reside in the estate use it as a short cut.