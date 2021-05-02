Cork International Choral Festival 2021 closes on a high note with hotly contested competition results

Winners of the 2021 Cork International Choral Festival were announced today at ahead of the festival’s final online gala concert performance, presented by Berlin based a cappella group ONAIR.

The festival which ran from April 28 – May 2nd, was staged online for the first time ever this year and featured 82 choirs (including 48 international choirs) from across Ireland and around the globe, who submitted their competition entries by video.

This year’s festival opened on Wednesday night with the reading of a specially commissioned poem ‘A Singing City’ by Cork poet Billy Ramsell, read by arts broadcaster Elmarie Mawe.

Four online gala concerts, by acclaimed Irish ensembles Anúna, Chamber Choir Ireland, Resguram and German group ONAIR were staged each evening, along with pre-concert talks, workshops and events, as well as the fiercely contested national and international competitions.

Speaking as the festival drew to a close, Artistic Director, Peter Stobart said, “I am delighted that we were able to go ahead with the Festival in a new way this year, even if we have all been missing the usual personal interactions which are such a huge part of the normal Festival experience.

“We were pleased that choirs from across the globe were able to create and send us their choral videos and that the appetite to join us has been as strong as ever.

“My thanks go to all those who have taken part for putting their time and energy into this different way of making music, and especially to the unseen sound and video engineers who have worked so hard behind the scenes.

“The Festival will be back next year, and we hope to have a much more live experience for you once again.” Festival manager, Elaine Fitzgerald added, “We are really pleased to have been able to stage the Cork International Choral Festival in 2021 after the disappointment of 2020. It is a fantastic achievement by the entire team who have worked so hard for 12 months to see it come to fruition. We are equally thrilled by the participation of the choirs from across the globe who have played a huge role in this year’s festival and we look forward to welcoming as many choirs and singers as possible to Cork in the very near future."

At 5pm the jury results were finally announced for all sections of the prestigious and varied national and international competitions.

Ibec Workplace Choir of the Year Competition

1st Place Fidelity Sings – [Workplace - Fidelity Investments] Conductor: Peter Mannion 93.33%

2nd Place Banknotes – [Workplace - Central Bank of Ireland, Dublin] Conductor: Tracy Nagle 92.00 %

3rd Place Coombe Workplace Choir - [Workplace - Coombe Women & Infants University Hospital, Dublin] Conductor: Lisa Price 91.33%

International Awards International A Cappella Virtual Choir Competition

1st Place Moran Singers Ensemble, Israel Conductor: Naomi Faran 92.33%

2nd Place Gita Suara Choir ISBI Bandung, Indonesia Conductor: Yerimia Namora Pakpahan 90.00 %

3rd Place Cake O'Phonie, Switzerland Conductor: Antoine Krattinger 89.33%

International Upper & Lower Voices A Cappella Video Competition

1st Place Guangdong Experimental Middle School Male Voice Choir, China Conductor: Honghao Zheng 92.00%

2nd Place Coro Polifonico di Ruda, Italy Conductor: Fabiana Noro 90.33 %

3rd Place Ensemble «Voix Claires» , Germany Conductor: Sebastian Göring 90.00%

International Children's voices A Cappella Video Competition

1st Place Ponomarev Vesna Children's Choir, Russia Conductor: Nadezhda Averina 95.00%

2nd Place Moran Choir, Israel Conductor: Naomi Faran 92.67 %

3rd Place Guangdong Experimental Middle School Children's Choir, China Conductor: Mingjing Xie and Yeqin Pan 91.00%

International Mixed Voices A Cappella Video Competition

1st Place Guangdong Experimental High School Mixed Choir, China Conductor: Howard Zheng & Mingjing Xie 92.67%

2nd Place Boğaziçi Jazz Choir, Turkey Conductor: Masis Aram Gözbek 90.33 %

3rd Place Maulbronn Chamber Choir, Germany Conductor: Benjamin Hartmann 90.00%

National Awards National A Cappella Virtual Choir Competition

1st Place Euphonics, Dublin Conductor: Ciarán Kelly 90.67%

2nd Place Guys & Dolls Quartet, Cork Conductor: N/A 89.33 %

3rd Place Dulciana Vocal Ensemble, Dublin Conductor: Judith Lyons 87.67%

Seán Ó Riada Composition Competition

The Seán Ó Riada Trophy Awarded to Composer, Norah Constance Walsh , for her work On a quiet day in the future