Calls to transform park into family cultural events centre

Cork City Council is again being urged to seek funding to help transform one of the “true overlooked gems of Cork”- the Glen River Park.

Earlier this year, local Green Party councilor Oliver Moran asked the Council’s chief executive about the possibility of installing an outdoor creative and cultural space at the Glen River Park funded through the Outdoor Public Space Scheme 2021.

Cork North Central Sinn Féin TD, Deputy Thomas Gould has now asked the local authority to seek funding under the recently announced ‘Additional Outdoor Infrastructure Fund’ to bring outdoor dining to the northside.

“The past 12 months or so have shown the importance of pedestrianisation and outdoor dining and the positive impacts these can have in an area. There is unlocked potential across the northside and into Glanmire,” Deputy Gould said.

The Cork TD said he believed that the Glen park would be an ideal location for a kiosk similar to the one in Fitzgerald Park.

Deputy Gould has also asked that the Council consider the park for an outdoor family and cultural centre.

“I’ve already written to Council asking them to seek funding to transform this park into an outdoor family cultural events centre because this is one of the true overlooked gems of Cork,” he said.

The Cork TD highlighted how significant work is being done in the community to help ensure people can make the most of the amenity, particularly by volunteers engaged in clean-ups at the amenity.

"The Glen Park has so much potential,” he said.

“I cannot say enough how much I appreciate the efforts of the community in keeping the park clean and making the most of this amenity. I’d encourage anyone who has the time to head along to their next clean-up and I want to say again, well done to all involved in organising this.”