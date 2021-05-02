Sun, 02 May, 2021 - 18:25

Motor home park visited by gardai checking for breaches of public health guidelines

Gardai are engaging with people to ensure no breaches of public health guidelines

A MOTOR home park in west Cork has been visited by gardaí to ensure there were no public health breaches.

More than 30 motor homes were in the facility this weekend – from different parts of Cork.

In a statement, the Garda Press Office confirmed that members had attended the park.

The statement added: “A number of camper vans were present on the site but no facilities were open. Gardaí did engage with those present who undertook to vacate the location in the morning.” A garda spokesman said the aim of the visit was to ensure that public health guidelines were not being breached.

He would not confirm if any breaches occurred or if penalties were imposed.

He said that people have flocked to amenities across the country this weekend and gardaí are engaging with people to ensure public health guidelines are being observed.

