Fri, 30 Apr, 2021 - 20:33

Cork teen saves father's life in farming accident

Young farmer Brian Philpott has been hailed a "hero" for his quick-thinking

Roisin Burke

A Cork teenager has been hailed a hero for his quick thinking in an emergency situation that ultimately saved his father’s life.

Brian Philpott, 13, was out on the farm with his father Declan in Coolroemore, Lyre, Banteer when Declan got himself into difficulty.

Declan was attaching an agitator to a PTO shaft when he got trapped and ended up with crushed ribs from the pressure of the farm equipment.

Brian, a first year student at Pobalscoil Sráid a'Mhuilinn in Millstreet saw his father lose consciousness from not being able to breathe properly and sprung into action.

Hopping into the tractor Brian moved the PTO gently in order to release the pressure around Declan’s ribcage meaning Brian could then pull his father to safety.

Then the young teen called emergency services and his father was taken to hospital.

Kanturk Fire and Rescue praised the efforts of the young teen who after seeing the importance of farm safety is doing his best to make others aware of farming carefully.

corkemergency services#farm safety
