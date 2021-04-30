Cork woman raffling eco-friendly tiny house

A Cork woman who has moved back home from the UK where she had lived for many years is raffling her tiny house.

Kathleen Riordan and her husband sold their house in the UK to return home to Ireland but couldn’t sell in the UK and buy here as they did not have enough equity.

Instead, they commissioned a tiny house from a company in Northumberland and moved back to Cork, with a longer-term plan to buy some land to put the house on and build another smaller tiny house.

Ms Riordan said that unfortunately, buying land has proved to be difficult and has decided to raffle the tiny home after living in it since 2019.

The couple has bought a home in Ireland which has left them in a difficult situation as Ms Riordan’s husband lost his employment due to Covid-19 and plans to start her own business were also put on hold.

“With house prices being unattainable to us, it has been a fantastic thing to live in, and had we been able to put it on land and build another little one, we’d be keeping it,” she said.

People can now purchase a ticket to enter the draw for the house and Ms Riordan said that she would “just love for someone who really needs it to win it”.

5% of all proceeds will also be shared between Cork Penny Dinners and Cork Simon.

Ms Riordan said that the housing situation is “appalling all over the world” and that no citizen in the world should be homeless.

Cork Penny Dinners were the first to consider people in the streets and the Simon Community seems to have a very good ethos as well of helping people directly who are homeless.

“I can really sympathize with people who are homeless because it’s a very hard thing to keep a roof over your head. We need to have realistically priced nice social housing,” she said.

To enter, click here.