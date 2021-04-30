Almost 3,500 Covid related fines issued in Cork 

Almost 3,500 covid related fines have been issued across Cork city and county The breakdown of the 3399 fines was 2110 fines in the city, 745 in North Cork and 544 in West Cork.

Nationally 20,974 Covid-19 fines were handed out with the following breakdown.

14,749 €100 fines for non-essential travel

57 €2,000 fines for international travel to airports and ports

1,227 €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports – the total number of €100 and €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports is 1,602

886 €500 fines for organising an event (house party etc.) and 3,045 €150 fines for attending a house party

382 fines of €80 each for not wearing a face covering

421 fines of €100 for non-essential travel by persons not ordinarily resident in the State.

An Garda Síochána said they continue to find groups gathering (house parties, social gatherings, exercise etc.) in breach of regulations. The national policing organisation said gatherings of this nature are still a breach of regulations, and continue to risk the health of the individuals involved, their families and loved ones.

Speaking today, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, Anne Marie McMahon said, "Thanks to the sacrifice of so many people, there is a lot to be positive about. However, Covid-19 is still here. People are still dying from Covid-19 and getting seriously ill. So, when you are enjoying the outdoors this weekend please maintain the good practices that have got us to this position. Please do not gather in large groups. Please maintain social distancing. Please do not hold or attend house parties. Please remember to wash your hands regularly.”

An Garda Síochána said they will be continuing nationwide checkpoints and high visibility patrols across the country this weekend in support of public health regulations.

The force also advised the public of the need to plan their activities over the weekend.

“The public should also be aware that if a driver is found to be in breach of the non-essential travel regulations that not only can the driver be fined, but their adult passengers as well. This is also the case for adults in groups undertaking activities such as cycling or walking – every adult in such a group can be fined.” Travel restrictions do not apply in the case of domestic violence or to escape a risk of harm, whether to the person or to another person.

An Garda Síochána also appealed to anyone who may have been the victim of an incident of sexual or domestic crime irrespective of whether you may have been on breach of any public health regulations, for instance by attending a house party.

“An Garda Síochána is here to assist and support you, please report all such incidents.”