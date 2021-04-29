Thu, 29 Apr, 2021 - 14:49

Corkman Brian O'Donovan set to publish book detailing time as RTÉ Washington correspondent

Corkman Brian O'Donovan set to publish book detailing time as RTÉ Washington correspondent

CORKMAN Brian O’Donovan has written a book covering the past four years in the US as RTÉ’s Washington correspondent. Pic: Dave Meehan.

Ann Murphy

CORKMAN Brian O’Donovan has written a book covering the past four years in the US as RTÉ’s Washington correspondent.

The book is due out in October and is called Four Years in the Cauldron. It is being published by Penguin Random House Ireland.

The Farran native said the book will cover the Trump administration from his behind-the-scenes perspective, and will include the Capitol riots, Trump’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and the presidential election. It will also cover gun violence and racial unrest around the murder of George Floyd.

His time in the US also included the visit by the then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in March 2020, during which he announced the first Irish lockdown.

This year is his last year in his four-year term as Washington Correspondent.

He is a graduate of Dublin City University, and got his first full time news reporting post with RedFM, where he stayed for two years. In 2005, he went to TV3, where he spent ten years, until he moved to RTÉ in 2015.

The book can be pre-ordered from https://www.easons.com/Four-Years-In-The-Cauldron-Brian-O-Donovan-9781844885770.

More in this section

Gardaí issue appeal regarding crimes committed at Mother and Baby Homes Gardaí issue appeal regarding crimes committed at Mother and Baby Homes
Former Cork city gym set for change of use Former Cork city gym set for change of use
Port of Cork announces new cargo service between Cork and Antwerp Port of Cork announces new cargo service between Cork and Antwerp
#us electionscork people
MTU Student Union pays tribute to Conor King and reminds students to take care of each other

MTU Student Union pays tribute to Conor King and reminds students to take care of each other

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Diabetes and kids' parties: Inclusion makes everything sweeter Diabetes and kids' parties: Inclusion makes everything sweeter
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY