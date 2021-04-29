Corkman Brian O'Donovan set to publish book detailing time as RTÉ Washington correspondent

CORKMAN Brian O’Donovan has written a book covering the past four years in the US as RTÉ’s Washington correspondent.

The book is due out in October and is called Four Years in the Cauldron. It is being published by Penguin Random House Ireland.

The Farran native said the book will cover the Trump administration from his behind-the-scenes perspective, and will include the Capitol riots, Trump’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and the presidential election. It will also cover gun violence and racial unrest around the murder of George Floyd.

His time in the US also included the visit by the then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in March 2020, during which he announced the first Irish lockdown.

This year is his last year in his four-year term as Washington Correspondent.

He is a graduate of Dublin City University, and got his first full time news reporting post with RedFM, where he stayed for two years. In 2005, he went to TV3, where he spent ten years, until he moved to RTÉ in 2015.

The book can be pre-ordered from https://www.easons.com/Four-Years-In-The-Cauldron-Brian-O-Donovan-9781844885770.