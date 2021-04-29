MTU Student Union pays tribute to Conor King and reminds students to take care of each other

Cork student Conor King, who lost his life tragically on a West Cork camping trip last weekend was remembered by the Student’s Union of Munster’s Technological University (MTU) on Thursday.

Posting on Facebook, the MTU student executive said on behalf of the 12,800 students in MTU Cork, we would like to send our deepest sympathies to the classmates, staff, family, and friends affected by the death of one of our very own students Conor King.

“Conor, your fun loving and caring nature will live on in the hearts of our MTU community.” The student union also made support networks easily available by posting contact details to a number of counselling services.

Below are some contacts to keep in mind:

MTU Cork Counselling Service: counselling.admin@cit.ie MTU Crisis Text Line, 24/7 free text "CIT" to 50808 Samaritans is open 24/7 on 116123 Pieta House is also open 24/7 on 1800 247247 or Text HELP to 51444 Aware is open 10am to 10pm on 1800 80 48 48 Suicide or Survive 1890 577577 The SU also highlighted that the Student Union itself was also there to help students going through a tough time.

“For any students that need any support during this difficult time, there is a huge support network in the college that want to help you.

“Your Students’ Union is always here to help with absolutely anything. Email myself, Aisling, on supresident@cit.ie and call me at anytime on 0879005554 or Cian our VP welfare at suwelfare@cit.ie.” The SU executive emphasized the importance of looking out for each other after this devastating event.

“Mind yourself and your buddies. May you rest in peace Conor, forever in our hearts.”