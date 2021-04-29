Green light for Apple to expand Cork campus

TECHNOLOGY giant Apple has been granted permission to expand its operations on the northside of Cork city.

Cork City Council has given the green light to the company for modifications to an existing warehouse building at the former Banta site, Hollymount Industrial Estate, Hollyhill.

In March of this year Apple Operations Europe Limited applied for permission for the change of use of part of the existing warehouse building to use as a testing and measurement facility, with ancillary office use.

Modification works to the building will include installing new windows, the construction of a new mezzanine floor, the installation of extract fans and associated ducts and the installation of a bicycle rack for staff.

Eight routine conditions are attached to Cork City Council’s approval of the development.

While Cork City Council has granted permission for the residential development, the decision could still be appealed with An Bord Pleanála.

If there is no appeal against the decision, a grant of permission in accordance with the decision will be issued after the expiration of the period within which an appeal may be made to An Bord Pleanála.