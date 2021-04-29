Justice minister Helen McEntee gives birth to baby boy

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee only began maternity leave yesterday, and this morning it's been reported she has given birth to a baby boy.

It is understood her baby was born last night at the Rotunda Hospital at around 9.20pm.

She is the first minister in the history of the State to take maternity leave or give birth while in office.

Minister Heather Humphreys has taken over the justice portfolio on a temporary basis while Ms McEntee is on maternity leave.

Great news! Congratulations to my friend and colleague @HMcEntee & Paul on the birth of their baby son 🎊 https://t.co/vNZfD8LyMD — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) April 29, 2021

Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton will be temporarily assigned to the Department of Justice and will be delegated responsibilities.

Congratulations to @HMcEntee & Paul on their new arrival! I’m delighted Helen is able to take the time to be with her baby in the months ahead. Another glass ceiling smashed. https://t.co/Difksg5Dmd — Michael McGrath (@mmcgrathtd) April 29, 2021

Minister McEntee will be re-appointed Minister for Justice when her period of maternity leave ends on November 1.