Thu, 29 Apr, 2021 - 08:48

Justice minister Helen McEntee gives birth to baby boy

Justice minister Helen McEntee gives birth to baby boy

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee only began maternity leave yesterday, and this morning it's been reported she has given birth to a baby boy. Photographer: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee only began maternity leave yesterday, and this morning it's been reported she has given birth to a baby boy.

It is understood her baby was born last night at the Rotunda Hospital at around 9.20pm.

She is the first minister in the history of the State to take maternity leave or give birth while in office.

Minister Heather Humphreys has taken over the justice portfolio on a temporary basis while Ms McEntee is on maternity leave. 

Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton will be temporarily assigned to the Department of Justice and will be delegated responsibilities.

Minister McEntee will be re-appointed Minister for Justice when her period of maternity leave ends on November 1.

More in this section

Phone call from unknown number late at night. Scam, fraud or phishing with smartphone concept. Prank caller, scammer or stranger Cork woman duped out of money after receiving bogus call from what she believed was Attorney General's office 
Supermarket group rows in to support those working at Cork city vaccination centres with food deliveries Supermarket group rows in to support those working at Cork city vaccination centres with food deliveries
Funding approved for expansion to Cork school Funding approved for expansion to Cork school
politics
Young child injured in West Cork rushed to Cork University Hospital

Young child injured in West Cork rushed to Cork University Hospital

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Diabetes and kids' parties: Inclusion makes everything sweeter Diabetes and kids' parties: Inclusion makes everything sweeter
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY