Pop-up test site to run in East Cork this weekend; West Cork testing services extended

A pop-up Covid-19 test site is set to run in East Cork this weekend, the HSE has announced.

Testing will run at Midleton GAA club for three days this Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 7pm as part of a planned roll-out of walk-in testing in several parts of the region in recent weeks.

The test centre has been planned for the last fortnight by CKCH, the National Ambulance Service and Public Health experts who said they are “very grateful to Midleton GAA club for their support in providing a location for this temporary testing”.

Meanwhile, the no-appointment testing at the West Cork test centre at Randal Og GAA club in Dunmanway is being extended.

Testing is now available Mondays to Saturdays, from 9am to 5pm and will run until Tuesday, May 4 and will be reviewed again at that point.

The no-appointment testing is available to anyone aged 16 and over and who does not have Covid-19 symptoms. Everyone attending for testing needs to bring a photo ID and a mobile phone number to receive their results.

Community swabbers Aly Murray, Aly Murray, Caroline condon, Louise Dillon and Aileen Harte in the testing bay at the first no appointment rural walk-in/drive-in testing center for Covid-19 at the Randal Og GAA Club, Dunmanway, West Cork. Picture Dan Linehan.

Acting Director of Public Health of HSE South Dr Anne Sheahan thanked those who have come forward for this kind of testing so far.

“By coming forward for testing when you don’t have symptoms, you are helping the entire community to keep Covid-19 under control.

“The level of Covid-19 infection in Cork remains low and walk-in testing like this is one of the ways we can make sure that continues.

I encourage anyone in the region to take up this opportunity for testing as it will help us to contain the small number of cases of Covid-19 in the region.

Head of Health and Wellbeing with Cork Kerry Community Healthcare Priscilla Lynch said there has been a great reaction to the no-appointment testing initiative from the people of West Cork and that the addition of pop-up testing in East Cork is a welcome addition to the ongoing efforts to detect and contain cases of Covid-19.

“Thank you to everyone who has presented for a test so far. Taking up this opportunity for testing even when you don’t have symptoms will help us to go a step further again in containing any cases.”

Ms Lynch thanked the teams in Midleton and Dunmanway for their efforts, and also thanked the National Ambulance Service for their support in setting up the temporary testing location in Midleton.

Those who wish to avail of the no appointment necessary testing service may do so if they are aged 16 years and over, do not have symptoms of Covid-19 but would like to be tested, and have not tested positive for Covid-19 in the last six months.

The testing service for those with symptoms and those who are close contacts of confirmed cases of Covid-19, which are arranged via GPs will also continue to operate as usual at Cork’s existing test centre in Cork city and West Cork.