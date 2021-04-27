Tue, 27 Apr, 2021 - 13:04

Outdoor cinema events to return to Fota House and Gardens

Outdoor cinema events will return to Fota House and Gardens this summer, it has been confirmed.

Organisers, The Pop Up Movie Club, have announced a variety of films for the first weekend in August, with limited tickets on sale to implement social distancing. 

The event series kicks off on Saturday, August 7 with four screenings of four different films. 

During the day, Toy Story and The Lion King will be screened with showings of The Greatest Showman and Grease taking place in the evening. 

Other films set to be screened over the weekend include Mamma Mia and The Incredibles

The events will only go ahead if Covid-19 regulations allow doing so. 

Organisers state if the events are not able to proceed on the dates announced, tickets will be valid for a rescheduled date, and will not be refunded.

For full listings or to book tickets visit www.popupmovie.club

