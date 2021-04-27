Tue, 27 Apr, 2021 - 07:30

Half Moon Lane Upgrade Scheme goes out to tender

Gate access to Tramore Valley Park from Half Moon Lane is currently restricted to City Council Staff only. Pic; Larry Cummins

Amy Nolan

TENDER documents for the planned upgrading of Half Moon Lane and the junction of Half Moon Lane with South Douglas Road to provide a new pedestrian and cycle access to Tramore Valley Park have been published.

Cork City Council published the tender documents for the construction work to the National Transport Authority (NTA) funded Half Moon Lane Upgrade Scheme on Thursday.

“This opening will open Tramore Valley Park to a massive swathe of the city and people will be able to use this public amenity without resorting to driving,” Labour local area rep Peter Horgan said, welcoming the publication of the documents.

He said “speed is of the essence” in delivering this project.

Main entrance to Tramore Valley Park from the N27 South Link Road, a section of road with a 100km speed limit. Pic; Larry Cummins
Main entrance to Tramore Valley Park from the N27 South Link Road, a section of road with a 100km speed limit. Pic; Larry Cummins

“I would hope that once the tender documents are in, a fast decision is made and operations get underway before the summer,” he added.

The description of the works states that the project involves “the upgrade of the South Douglas Road and Half Moon Lane junction”.

“The aim is to allow safe access and egress for pedestrians and cyclists to the Tramore Valley Park located at the bottom of the lane,” it continues.

The work will include planning and reinstatement of tarmac, demolition of footpaths, building of footpaths, and traffic light installation.

Last November, councillors approved Part 8 planning to facilitate the opening of the Half Moon Lane entrance to Tramore Valley Park.

The new layout, when completed, will see changes to the junction with the South Douglas Road as well as changes on the lane itself.

Tramore Valley Park, on the site of the remediated city landfill, was officially opened in May of 2019 but there has been ongoing criticism about its pedestrian and cycling access points.

The deadline for tender applications is by 4pm on May 14.

