Mon, 26 Apr, 2021 - 12:16

Cork County Council to launch campaign to combat dog fouling

Cork County Council has joined Local Authorities in Clare, Limerick and Tipperary on a new social media campaign to combat dog litter. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Breda Graham

Cork County Council has joined Local Authorities in Clare, Limerick and Tipperary on a new social media campaign to combat dog fouling.

The purpose of the social media campaign which will take place from April 28 to May 3 is to raise awareness with dog owners of the importance of taking personal responsibility and cleaning up after their dog.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley welcomed the social media campaign targeting the scourge of dog waste on our streets, footpaths, greens and other public spaces.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley welcomed the social media campaign targeting the scourge of dog waste on our streets, footpaths, greens and other public spaces. Pic: Brian Lougheed.
“Dog litter is an issue throughout Cork County. Everyone has an experience of stepping in it or wheeling in it with buggies, wheelchairs, bikes etc.

“I am asking citizens with dogs to be responsible, show you love your dog, your community and your county and protect public health. Please pick up after your dog and bag and bin the dog waste,” he said.

This campaign highlights that all bags, containing dog waste are litter and this includes dog litter bags that are compostable and also emphasises the importance for dog owners to control their dog by not allowing them to roam freely, not leaving dog waste in public spaces and the importance of bringing home dog waste if there are no public bins or if the public bins are full.

Cork County Council has joined Local Authorities in Clare, Limerick and Tipperary on a new social media campaign to combat dog litter. Picture: Denis Minihane.
It also highlights how dog waste can spread disease. It is estimated that a single gram of dog waste can contain 23 million faecal coliform bacteria which can cause cramps, diarrhea, intestinal illness, and serious kidney disorders in humans, with children most at risk.

People can follow the campaign on the Cork County Council’s Environment Departments Facebook page @CorkCoCoEnviro.

