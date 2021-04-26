Cork company selected as Tesco own-label partner with €1.4 million contract

A Cork ice-cream manufacturer has been selected as a Tesco own-label partner with a €1.4 million contract.

Tesco Ireland has announced that it has entered into a new contract with Cork company Silver Pail Dairy who will supply a range of tub, block and pint-sized ice-cream products to Tesco stores nationwide and through its market-leading online shopping service.

A family business employing 90 people in Fermoy, Silver Pail was founded in 1978 by Michael Murphy and has grown to become the largest independent ice-cream manufacturer in Ireland.

The contract means that the entire Tesco own-label ice-cream will now come from the Fermoy family business.

Joe Manning, Commercial Director, Tesco Ireland, said he was pleased to support Silver Pail Dairy as part of Tesco’s commitment to Irish suppliers.

“This new partnership with Silver Pail reflects our focus on supporting Irish suppliers, Irish agri-food and the Irish economy. We are committed to our 490 Irish suppliers, of which many are local, family-run businesses like Silver Pail, and which in turn benefits almost 14,000 farming families nationwide,” he said.

"I’m very proud, particularly as a Cork-man, that the entire Tesco own-label ice-cream range now comes from Fermoy, made using milk from West Cork farms.

"This is good news for local farmers, the local economy and for our customers around Ireland, who will receive a product of exceptional quality and provenance.”

Thea Murphy, Managing Director at Silver Pail Dairy; John Brennan, Category Director- Fresh Food at Tesco Ireland and Joe Manning, Commercial Director at Tesco Ireland. Pic: Naoise Culhane

Silver Pail Dairy is now run by founder Michael Murphy’s daughter, Managing Director, Thea Murphy.

Speaking on the new contract, Ms Murphy said that they are delighted to work with Tesco.

“As a family-run business in operation for over 40 years, we are delighted to work with Tesco to develop this new range which showcases the best local dairy produce in delicious ice-creams which will be sold throughout Ireland.

“The contract to supply ice-cream to Tesco is a significant addition to our business and further secures the jobs of our local workforce and many local and Irish suppliers.”

Silver Pail Dairy joins the 490 suppliers which Tesco works with in Ireland, of which almost three-quarters are small and medium enterprises employing fewer than 250 people.

This in turn supports almost 14,000 farming families nationwide.