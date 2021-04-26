Residents say retrofit of ‘freezing’ homes in Cork estate has halved bills

Allen Square resident Anne Marie Dollard said the main issue with the homes before work began, was that they were “freezing”.
Ms Dollard has been living in the area for 13 years and said that she is proud to call the place home.
“It’s a lovely area we’re living in. The house itself- I’m astounded. I didn’t expect half of what we got done.”
“It’s fantastic the difference it has made,” she added.
“The benefits of the energy efficiency improvement works go beyond reducing greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption. Reduced energy bills means more disposable income for the occupier, a more comfortable home and better health outcomes for the occupier,” added a spokesperson.
“Cork City Council is participating in a number of projects that seek to improve the rate of retrofitting in Cork and the wider region.”