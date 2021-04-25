Fota Wildlife Park 'humbled and delighted' by public generosity in tough times

A kind Cork heart orchestrated a €10,000 donation to Fota Wildlife Park after setting up a fundraiser for the 100-acre outdoor attraction which was in financial difficulty after many months of closed doors due to the ongoing Covid pandemic.
Chelsea Sheehan, who is a quality control analyst with Janssen Sciences in Ringaskiddy, set up the fundraiser in March and over the past month has managed to raise €10,000 for the wildlife park.
Fota Wildlife Park took to social media to thank Chelsea posting on their Facebook page to say thank you.
The Fota Wildlife Park management and staff said they were ‘delighted and humbled’ with the public support received during closure which included thousands of euro in donations through their website, hundreds of annual passes and gift cards sold and private fundraising initiatives set-up.