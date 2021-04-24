Cork's coffee characters: Coffee dock is a taste of a new life for Emma

FROM brothers to cousins and couples to father-daughter dynamics, it seems coffee in Cork is becoming a family affair and with the fine weather getting finer, The Echo checked in with some of the people behind Cork's coffee stroll culture, providing caffeine kicks and sweet treats.

Coffee dock is a taste of a new life for Emma IT’S been a busy year for lab analyst Emma Butler, who met her boyfriend, Trevor Dickens, on St Patrick’s Day, 2020, and has since quit her job to run a coffee container with him and with her dad, Jim.

Ozzy’s Coffee Dock opened at Garryduff Woods two months ago.

Emma Butler with Ozzy, Trevor Dickens and Jim Butler at Ozzy's coffee dock at Garryduff Woods

“Ozzy’s is named after my dog,” Emma says. “We have a picture of him on the container. Ozzy is a seven-year-old Cavachon — a King Charles / Bichon.”

Emma, who graduated from Cork Institute of Technology/Munster Technology University a decade ago, in applied biology, had been working at a medical-devices company for the year and a half before Ozzy’s Coffee Dock.

“Since Christmas, we saw everyone out walking and noticed a gap in the market,” Emma says.

“My dad, Jim, owns a site off the walkway in from Garryduff Sports Complex, adjacent to the woods, and we thought it was a good place for a coffee stop.”

Trevor was a key part of setting up the new venture. “I met my boyfriend on Paddy’s Day last year and, because of Covid, we were forced to get to know each other a lot better,” Emma says. “We went for a walk on Harty’s Quay and we have been together since."

Trevor was a big part of setting up the business. We were talking about it, but I didn’t think it would actually happen.” While some might see jumping from working as a lab analyst to being an entrepreneur as a leap, Emma says a significant life event caused her to rethink her plans and it made sense.

“Since Christmas, there are so many cars at the park, it was a no-brainer to set it up. Garryduff Woods is so popular, and then with Covid, it has been even busier,” Emma says.

In her previous job, in the laboratory, Emma was behind the scenes, not dealing with the public. “I wanted something different and this opportunity presented itself,” she says. “In this job, the work is very laid back, you are chatting and getting positive feedback. It gives you a boost. It doesn’t feel like real work.”

Emma says they have had phenomenal support.

“Everyone has been telling us it is a great idea. We have had a good response so far. Fingers crossed it will continue.”

Ozzy’s Coffee Dock is open weekends and bank holidays, 9am to 5pm, and, over the summer, during the week.