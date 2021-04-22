Thu, 22 Apr, 2021 - 15:15

Pictures: Green light for massive development on former Live at the Marquee site

A computer generated image of the proposed docklands apartments. Picture: Marina Quarter Limited - thesouthdocks.ie

Permission has been granted for the demolition of existing structures and the construction of over 1,000 apartments on the former Ford distribution site.

The site on Centre Park Road has hosted the hugely successful Live at the Marquee concert series in recent years.

The development comprises the demolition of existing structures at the site and the construction of 1,002 apartments in 12 blocks ranging in height from four to 14 storeys.

The blocks will also include commercial and community facilities, including the provision of five retail units, one Montessori school, one creche, a medical centre, bar, café, venue and performance area, two community resource spaces and ancillary signage.

Pocket parks and urban spaces, reservation for the Monahan Road extension and two pedestrian streets through the site linking Centre Park Road and the Monahan Road extension have also been granted permission.

An Bord Pleanála considered that the proposed development would not seriously injure the residential or visual emeritus if the area or of the properly in the vicinity, would be acceptable in terms of residential amenity, and in terms of pedestrian and traffic safety and convenience and would not be prejudicial to public health.

The proposed development would, therefore, be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

