Wed, 21 Apr, 2021 - 09:26

Man arrested after knifepoint incident in Cork city

The man is being questioned by gardai in Mayfield

A MAN has been arrested after a man was threatened at knifepoint in Cork city early today.

The incident occurred on Lower John Street at around 12.15am when a man was walking home. He was approached by another man who had his face covered with a scarf and was carrying a knife. The victim was threatened and the culprit demanded money, before fleeing from the scene with a small amount of cash.

Gardai in Watercourse Road were alerted and a description of the culprit was circulated to gardaí on duty in the area. A man was stopped a short time later by members of the Armed Support Unit on Cattle Market Avenue. He was arrested and taken to Mayfield garda station where he is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

