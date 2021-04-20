Development of 32 houses due to begin on Cork street this week

The development of 32 houses on Barrack Street is due to begin later this week in what has been described as a major step forward in addressing the “blight of dereliction” in the area.

Cork City Council signed off on the project back in 2017 but delays saw the project shelved until now.

Former Lord Mayor and local independent Councillor Mick Finn said he has been keeping this issue high on the Council's agenda.

He expressed his satisfaction at the development moving foward, adding that he hopes it will continue the regeneration of one of Cork’s oldest streets.

“There have been a few false dawns in this whole saga but it's great news for Barrack Street, for the city and for those desperately seeking housing that this development will commence," he said.

"The Part 8 planning process for this goes back to 2017 when the local councillors backed plans to build new houses on the street.

“This was on top of the street regeneration which had happened earlier,” he added.

“Other housing projects that were given the go ahead by Council at the same time, such as White Street and High Street, have been completed and allocated, so there was an element of catch-up to this one which we can now say is happening."

Cllr Finn explained that the commencement of the development on Barrack Street had been complicated by several factors including ownership and probate issues which had stalled progress but said that these are now resolved and contractors were readying themselves to move on site.

“As well as obviously continuing to provide supply to the strained housing market in Cork, this development will serve to further boost Barrack Street and will hopefully also act as an incentive to those sitting on nearby derelict or unused properties to get on with bringing them back to use,” he stated.

Cllr Finn pointed out that Barrack Street is home to an existing residential community as well as eclectic mix of businesses and said that the new housing units must fit in with the current mix.

“Barrack Street is unique in many ways with a long history and anything that the Council does must serve to enhance existing communities,” he explained.