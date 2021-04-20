Former Cork pub set for new lease of life

A former Cork pub that closed over three years ago is set for a new lease of life.

Cork City Council has given the green light to a residential development at the site of the former Evergreen Bar in Turner's Cross.

The Evergreen Bar closed in February 2018 after trading for more than 50 years.

In July of last year, Denis Murphy applied for planning permission to develop five dwellings and two apartments across 31-35 Evergreen Road.

The application sought permission for a change of use of the premises from a public house to residential use, for elevational changes to existing buildings, permission to partially demolish the existing rear single storey building (existing rear function room areas/toilets), and permission to construct a new flat roof structure to new dwellings 16 and 17 as well as new single storey flat roof extensions to the rear of existing house 35 and new house number 31.

The application also outlined plans to create new external stairs serving the new duplex apartment, number 34B, modifications to internal floor plans to accommodate new domestic units within existing structures and plans to create a new access laneway serving the dwellings and apartments.

Nine routine conditions are attached to Cork City Council's approval of the development.

While Cork City Council has granted permission for the development, the decision could still be appealed with An Bord Pleanála.

If there is no appeal against the decision, a grant of permission in accordance with the decision will be issued after the expiration of the period within which an appeal may be made to An Bord Pleanála.