Tue, 20 Apr, 2021 - 07:00

Former Cork pub set for new lease of life

Former Cork pub set for new lease of life

Cork City Council has given the green light to a residential development at the site of the former Evergreen Bar in Turner's Cross. Picture: Google Maps.

Amy Nolan

A former Cork pub that closed over three years ago is set for a new lease of life.

Cork City Council has given the green light to a residential development at the site of the former Evergreen Bar in Turner's Cross.

The Evergreen Bar closed in February 2018 after trading for more than 50 years.

In July of last year, Denis Murphy applied for planning permission to develop five dwellings and two apartments across 31-35 Evergreen Road.

The application sought permission for a change of use of the premises from a public house to residential use, for elevational changes to existing buildings, permission to partially demolish the existing rear single storey building (existing rear function room areas/toilets), and permission to construct a new flat roof structure to new dwellings 16 and 17 as well as new single storey flat roof extensions to the rear of existing house 35 and new house number 31.

The application also outlined plans to create new external stairs serving the new duplex apartment, number 34B, modifications to internal floor plans to accommodate new domestic units within existing structures and plans to create a new access laneway serving the dwellings and apartments.

Nine routine conditions are attached to Cork City Council's approval of the development.

While Cork City Council has granted permission for the development, the decision could still be appealed with An Bord Pleanála.

If there is no appeal against the decision, a grant of permission in accordance with the decision will be issued after the expiration of the period within which an appeal may be made to An Bord Pleanála.

Read More

Massive Cork development to provide hundreds of 'safe, secure and sustainable' homes 

More in this section

judge gavel on a blue wooden background Man appears in court after producing forged prescription at Cork pharmacy
Man jailed after discovery of tens of thousands of euro worth of drugs Man jailed after discovery of tens of thousands of euro worth of drugs
Two Cork vaccination centres to begin vaccinating 65-69 age group this week Two Cork vaccination centres to begin vaccinating 65-69 age group this week
cork development
gavel

Woman sentenced for her part in theft from Guiney's

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY