New cargo operation to be established at Cork Airport

Pictured at the announcement at Cork Airport are Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport along with Ray O'Mahony, Airside Manager, Swissport and Dorothy Coffey, General Manager, Operations and Facilities at Cork Airport.

DHL Express is to establish new cargo operations from Cork to DHL Express' largest European hub in Leipzig, Germany.

DHL Express will offer one of the most modern and efficient freighter services in the world, operated initially by a Boeing 767 lower deck aircraft, five days per week, Monday to Friday inclusive.

It is anticipated that the move will help to meet the needs of the business community and will allow for the provision of earlier deliveries and later collections for customers in Cork.

The news has been welcomed by Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport.

“We are delighted to welcome the DHL Express Cargo Operations to Cork Airport. 

"With the changes arising from Covid-19, it has provided the opportunity to us to diversify our business into new areas supporting cargo, offshore gas and wind operations. 

"The aircraft to be operated by DHL is a large wide-body and we are delighted that Cork and Munster will now have an additional five times weekly air cargo operation to serve the expanding needs of the business community of the south of Ireland. We look forward to working with our new partners DHL Express into the future”, he added.

Mike Farrell, Operations Director at DHL Express Ireland added: “The Cork region continues to be a hugely important part of the DHL Express Ireland network and as volumes continue to grow both in and out of the region, it has allowed us to take the next step in our development through operating a dedicated aircraft in this sector. This move will provide for earlier deliveries and later collections which will only serve to strengthen the commercial offer of customers within Cork.” 

Condor, the German leisure airline, has leased four Boeing 767-300’s to DHL to carry cargo instead of passengers.

The aircraft are being used by DHL to supplement the increase in cargo capacity on a number of routes as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of these leased aircraft will operate on specific routes for DHL from their new operation at Cork Airport.

