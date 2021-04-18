Lucky Lotto player in Cork wins €55k in Saturday night’s draw; Players urged to check tickets 

LOTTO players in Cork are being urged to check their tickets after a Rebel county player was just one number away from the €2 million jackpot on Saturday night.

The Cork Lotto player matched five numbers and the bonus to win €55,772 after purchasing their Quick Pick ticket in the Post Office on the Main Street in Macroom on Friday 16 April.

The winning numbers for last night’s Lotto draw were: 18, 21, 27, 29, 34, 47 and the bonus 46.

The National Lottery is also appealing to Lotto players in Kildare to check their tickets carefully today after one lucky ticket holder scooped the top prize of €1,000,000 in the Lotto Plus 1 draw last night.

While there was no overall winner of last night’s €2,000,000 jackpot on offer, over 92,000 Lotto players won prizes.

Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot is now set to roll to an estimated €2.5 million.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “Last night’s Lotto Plus 1 top prize winner in Co. Kildare has officially become the newest Lotto millionaire – and the second Lotto millionaire this week.

“Following the €12.7 million jackpot win by a Kilkenny player on Wednesday and the €250,000 top prize Lotto Plus 2 win by a Co. Laois ticket holder on the same night, it really has been a big week for Lotto players all over the country."

Both winners are advised to sign the back of their tickets and keep them in a safe place.

The winners can contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to collect their prizes.