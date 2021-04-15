Cork actress Sarah Greene reveals she has become a mother

Cork actress Sarah Greene has revealed she has become a mother for the first time.

The 36-year-old Glanmire native, who kept her pregnancy private, welcomed a baby boy with her musician boyfriend, who hails from Northern Ireland, at the start of this year.

During an interview with iNews, the Normal People star who is currently living in Belfast, said she is eager to introduce their newborn son to her family.

“The last year has been life-changing in the best possible way, although we haven’t seen my family for months.

“We've had lovely bonding time, the three of us getting to know each other, but I can’t wait to show [our son] off a bit now.”

Over the last decade, Greene has featured in many films, TV series and theatre productions.

Her latest television series, Frank Of Ireland, in which she stars alongside brothers Brian and Domhnall Gleeson, airs tonight on Channel 4.

Production on the comedy series was shut down in March last year due to Covid just a week before shooting wrapped.

By the time they resumed filming in September Greene was five months pregnant.