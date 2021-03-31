Wed, 31 Mar, 2021 - 14:53

Cork native Sinéad Kennedy 'overcome with happiness' following birth of her first child

RTÉ presenter Sinéad Kennedy has taken to social media to reveal the news that she and her husband Conor Kirwan have welcomed their first child. Picture: Miki Barlok.

Amy Nolan

RTÉ presenter Sinéad Kennedy has taken to social media to reveal the news that she and her husband Conor Kirwan have welcomed their first child. 

The Ballincollig native shared the couple's happy news on Instagram, posting a photo of her husband carrying their baby girl in a car seat.

"Home a few days now and settling into life with the little one.

"Indie Kirwan is the most precious thing to have ever happened to us. 

"We’re overcome with happiness and are feeling extremely grateful.

"We’ll love you forever baby girl," the Today show host wrote.

In her post, Ms Kennedy also paid tribute to the staff at Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH).

"Thank you so much to the incredible staff at CUMH for looking after us both so well," she wrote.

