Covid-19 latest: 18 further deaths and 358 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 18 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths reported today, 7 occurred in April, 3 occurred in March, 3 occurred in February, 3 occurred in January and one death was reported as occurring before January.

The median age of those who died was 85 years and the age range was 46-102 years.

It brings the number of Covid-19 related deaths reported in Ireland to 4,803.

As of midnight last night, the HPSC has been notified of 358 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Of the cases notified today, 73% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 31 years old.

There were 166 cases in Dublin, 39 in Donegal, 16 in Kildare, 13 in Offaly, 12 in Meath, 12 in Limerick and the remaining 100 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

Five of the cases reported today were in Cork.

The five-day moving average of cases reported in the county is now 13 and the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Cork is now 55.4.

Offaly has the highest 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population at 269.4 while Kilkenny has the lowest rate at 16.1.