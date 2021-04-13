Tue, 13 Apr, 2021 - 18:08

Covid-19 latest: 18 further deaths and 358 new cases

Covid-19 latest: 18 further deaths and 358 new cases

Five of the cases reported today were in Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 18 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths reported today, 7 occurred in April, 3 occurred in March, 3 occurred in February, 3 occurred in January and one death was reported as occurring before January.

The median age of those who died was 85 years and the age range was 46-102 years.

It brings the number of Covid-19 related deaths reported in Ireland to 4,803. 

As of midnight last night, the HPSC has been notified of 358 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Of the cases notified today, 73% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 31 years old.

There were 166 cases in Dublin, 39 in Donegal, 16 in Kildare, 13 in Offaly, 12 in Meath, 12 in Limerick and the remaining 100 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

Five of the cases reported today were in Cork.

The five-day moving average of cases reported in the county is now 13 and the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Cork is now 55.4.

Offaly has the highest 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population at 269.4 while Kilkenny has the lowest rate at 16.1.

Read More

Warning of 'considerable risk' of new Covid wave

More in this section

Concern over special education ‘crisis’ in Cork raised at Oireachtas Committee Concern over special education ‘crisis’ in Cork raised at Oireachtas Committee
Man to remain in jail until he pays more than €13k owed to Cork couple he put through 'living hell' while renting from them  Man to remain in jail until he pays more than €13k owed to Cork couple he put through 'living hell' while renting from them 
Cork man jailed for setting fire to landlord's house when threatened with eviction for drug use Cork man jailed for setting fire to landlord's house when threatened with eviction for drug use
coronavirus
HSE cancels AstraZeneca vaccine clinics for under 60s for remainder of week

HSE cancels AstraZeneca vaccine clinics for under 60s for remainder of week

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY