Tue, 13 Apr, 2021 - 07:00

Council planning to expand Cork graveyard to create more plots in city 

City Council's Director of Operations said there are plans to expand St Catherine’s Cemetery next year. Pic; Larry Cummins.

CORK City Council is planning to expand St Catherine’s Cemetery in Kilcully to create more plots in the city.

Ahead of last night’s full council meeting, Independent councillor Ken O’Flynn submitted several queries relating to graveyards within Cork City Council’s jurisdiction.

Mr O’Flynn sought clarity on the number of available plots within the city, the costs of same and the council’s plans to provide additional plots going forward.

In his response, Cork City Council Director of Operations David Joyce revealed that there are currently 9,000 plots available in Cork City Council managed cemeteries.

Some 300 of these plots are available in St Catherine’s Cemetery in Kilcully whilst 1,417 plots are vacant in St Michael’s in Blackrock.

There are a further 7,283 available in four of the nine cemeteries that transferred from Cork County Council following the boundary extension in 2019.

The cost of an inside plot in a city council managed cemetery is €1,830 with an outside path plot costing €2,030.

In his response, Mr Joyce claimed there is “adequate provision across the city in existing graveyards to cater for burials going forward, with a mix of burials taking place annually in new plots and existing plots”.

He also confirmed plans to expand St Catherine’s Cemetery in Kilcully.

“There are plans to expand St Catherine’s Cemetery next year, subject to the successful completion of a Part 8 process,” he said.

“St James’ Cemetery can cater for future demand in the South West of the city and has significant expansion potential which can be developed as and when required.

“The option of an appropriate burial space for urns within existing cemeteries will be explored in the medium term,” he continued.

