Number of Covid-19 cases in Cork hospitals remains low

The number of Covid-19 positive patients in Cork hospitals remains low as the country recorded the lowest number of Covid-related hospital admissions since November of last year.

Speaking on Sunday, Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn, said that “there are many reasons for hope as we head into a new week”.

He confirmed that Sunday morning saw “the lowest number of people newly hospitalised with Covid-19 since the end of November” and the country recorded the lowest number of daily cases since mid-December.

As of Sunday, there were a total of six Covid-19 positive inpatients at Cork University Hospital (CUH) and one at Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

Last week, on April 5, there were five positive cases of Covid-19 in CUH and no Covid-19 positive patients at MUH.

There are currently no suspected cases of Covid-19 at the hospitals.

The Mercy University Hospital. Picture Denis Minihane.

There are no critical care beds available at CUH or MUH. There are 33 general beds available at CUH and seven general beds available at MUH.

The total number of people in hospital with Covid-19 as of Sunday was 213, of which 53 are currently in ICU.

Nationally, there are 50 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Critical Care Units across the country and four suspected cases in Critical Care Units.

There have been no deaths recorded in Critical Care Units in the past 24 hours.

There are 29 confirmed ventilated cases of Covid-19 and one suspected ventilated case in hospitals across the country.