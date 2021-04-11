Sun, 11 Apr, 2021 - 15:57

WATCH: Swan rescued after becoming trapped in Cork pitch netting

WATCH: Swan rescued after becoming trapped in Cork pitch netting

Gilabbey Veterinary Hospital staff work to free the trapped/entangled mute swan from the end of pitch netting on the 4G Astro Pitch at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday morning. Pic/Video; Larry Cummins

John Bohane

STAFF members from Gilabbey Veterinary Hospital were called upon to free a trapped mute swan from the end of pitch netting on the 4G Astro Pitch in Páirc Uí Chaoimh earlier this morning.

Gilabbey Veterinary Hospital staff freed the trapped mute swan from the end of pitch netting on the 4G Astro Pitch at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday morning. Pic/Video; Larry Cummins
Gilabbey Veterinary Hospital staff freed the trapped mute swan from the end of pitch netting on the 4G Astro Pitch at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday morning. Pic/Video; Larry Cummins

The young swan had become entangled in the netting at approximately 10.30am this morning. 

Gilabbey Veterinary Hospital staff work to free the trapped mute swan from the end of pitch netting on the 4G Astro Pitch at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday morning. Pic/Video; Larry Cummins
Gilabbey Veterinary Hospital staff work to free the trapped mute swan from the end of pitch netting on the 4G Astro Pitch at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday morning. Pic/Video; Larry Cummins

Members of An Garda Síochána were called to the scene and assisted proceedings.

The staff members from Gilabbey Veterinary Hospital helped remove the young swan who was taken away for a further check-up at the veterinary hospital.

Gilabbey Veterinary staff freed the trapped mute swan from the end of pitch netting on the 4G Astro Pitch at Páirc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday morning. Pic/Video; Larry Cummins
Gilabbey Veterinary staff freed the trapped mute swan from the end of pitch netting on the 4G Astro Pitch at Páirc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday morning. Pic/Video; Larry Cummins

More in this section

Most Covid-19 cases in Cork linked with outbreaks Most Covid-19 cases in Cork linked with outbreaks
Targeted Covid-19 testing takes place for UCC and MTU students Targeted Covid-19 testing takes place for UCC and MTU students
Lucky Cork punter wins big with five-race bet on Aintree Festival  Lucky Cork punter wins big with five-race bet on Aintree Festival 
animalscork garda
Cork MEP calls on the Government to cover hotel quarantine costs for returning Erasmus students

Cork MEP calls on the Government to cover hotel quarantine costs for returning Erasmus students

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY