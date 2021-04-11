WATCH: Swan rescued after becoming trapped in Cork pitch netting

STAFF members from Gilabbey Veterinary Hospital were called upon to free a trapped mute swan from the end of pitch netting on the 4G Astro Pitch in Páirc Uí Chaoimh earlier this morning.

Gilabbey Veterinary Hospital staff freed the trapped mute swan from the end of pitch netting on the 4G Astro Pitch at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday morning. Pic/Video; Larry Cummins

The young swan had become entangled in the netting at approximately 10.30am this morning.

Gilabbey Veterinary Hospital staff work to free the trapped mute swan from the end of pitch netting on the 4G Astro Pitch at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday morning. Pic/Video; Larry Cummins

Members of An Garda Síochána were called to the scene and assisted proceedings.

The staff members from Gilabbey Veterinary Hospital helped remove the young swan who was taken away for a further check-up at the veterinary hospital.