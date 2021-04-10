Sat, 10 Apr, 2021 - 19:13

Cork woman 'could not give any rational explanation' as to why she kept returning to shop to steal Red Bull

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a nine-month prison sentence which he suspended on condition that she would commit no further offences in the next two years.

Liam Heylin

Numerous cans of Red Bull were stolen by a 33-year-old woman on repeated visits to the same outlet in Cork.

Lisa Keenan of 1 St. Michaels Close, Mahon, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to these offences.

The offences were committed at Circle K in Frankfield on different dates in October 2020.

On each of the various incidents she stole quantities of cans of Red Bull, varying from seven cans one day to 24 cans another. 

She also admitted shoplifting other items at Tesco Express on May 7 2020.

She had eight previous convictions for theft.

Shane Collins-Daly, solicitor, said Lisa Keenan had paid back compensation for the stolen property.

Judge Kelleher asked why she kept stealing Red Bull.

Mr Collins-Daly said, “She could not give any rational explanation.” 

The solicitor said the defendant pleaded guilty to the charges knowing she was “on the steps of Limerick prison.”

Judge Kelleher said that he would take her particular family circumstances into consideration but would not do so again if she was before the court for other offences.

cork court
