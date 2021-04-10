Lucky Cork punter wins big with five-race bet on Aintree Festival 

A Cork punter has won a massive €30,420 following a horse racing punt on the Aintree Festival.

The lucky Cork horse racing fan is toasting their horse racing expertise after they picked five winning selections over the three-day festival at Aintree.

The anonymous customer placed a €100 treble via their online BoyleSports account. They selected five horses running on Thursday, Friday and Saturday - with all picks obliging in fine style.

Sarah Kinsella, the spokesperson for BoyleSports, said:

“We must send huge congratulations to our Cork customer who took us for €30,420 from a stake of €100."

"We wish our client the best of luck with their winnings. We hope they enjoy spending the extra cash after waiting days for the results.”

The first winner for the accumulator came in the 3.25 race on Thursday as Abacadabras won at 5/1 for trainer Denise Foster.

Next up was Fakir D’Oudairies who landed the 3.25 race on Friday at 3/1 for Joseph O’Brien. Then it was on to Saturday with a brilliant treble recorded at the Liverpool track with My Drogo (9/4) winning the 2.25, Shishkin (1/5) winning the 3.00 and Thyme Hill (9/4) winning the 3.35.