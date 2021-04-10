Covid-19 latest: More than 450 new cases confirmed today 

There have been 14 further Covid-19 related deaths and 455 new cases of the virus confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) this afternoon.

Of the deaths reported today three occurred in April, one occurred in March, six occurred in February, and four occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 72.5 years and the age range was 55 - 90 years.

The total number of deaths related to the coronavirus now stands at 4,783, while the total case count has risen to 240,643.

As of 8am today, 208 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 52 are in ICU.

There have been 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Vaccine latest

As of April 7, 1,018,264 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

716,636 people have received their first dose 301,628 people have received their second dose