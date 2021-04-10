'Leadership for me is about service': Cork academic appointed first female provost of Trinity College

CORK academic and Trinity professor Linda Doyle has been named as the first female provost to lead Trinity College Dublin in its 429-year history.

Professor Doyle studied electrical engineering at University College Cork, before completing a Master’s and PhD in Trinity.

The Togher native has a strong track record in research and has expertise in areas such as wireless communications, spectrum management and creative arts practices.

When I came to Trinity in 1989, I didn't know what to expect. But what I found excited me - people that care deeply for Trinity, our shared values, & our Mission. Today, I hope to be elected so that I can be in service of you All, with all I have.

Prof Doyle was also a founding director of Connect, a Science Foundation Ireland national research centre for future networks and communications.

She has held a number of senior roles including dean of research at Trinity and chairs a number of boards.

Professor Doyle was one of three candidates vying for the prestigious role.

Speaking previously to The Echo, she said it was the natural next step to apply for this role.

“I love working in Trinity. I think I can bring out the best in people. There are rough times ahead, I think my style of leadership is needed.

"Leadership for me is about service rather than power. It is about inspiring people to be the best they can be,” she said.

Originally from Togher, Professor Doyle attended Togher Girls National School of which she has many fond memories, before attending UCC.

Linda’s father Oliver worked for the Cork Examiner, now the Irish Examiner and The Echo’s sister paper, all his life.

The proud Cork woman added to her academic qualifications with further qualifications in Trinity, before moving to Germany to work with Siemens on telecommunications for a year. Linda then came back to Dublin to take up research and academia full-time.

A woman of many talents, Ms Doyle is the only Professor of Engineering and the Arts in the world. She has spent much time and energy in using artistic methods to critically analyse and assess technology.

Professor Doyle also teaches at the college and enjoys this aspect of her work.

“I love teaching. I have taught at undergrad and postgrad level within Trinity on a variety of topics,” she said.

Ms Doyle has a keen interest in promoting women in engineering and computer science. She has been involved in numerous initiatives such as Girls in Tech, Teen Turn and HerStory.

In 2017 she was recognised as one of the ten women stars working in networking and communications in the world that you should know.

Professor Doyle has very specific goals she hopes to achieve as Provost of Trinity.

She wants to focus on a re-energised democracy for the college, ensure it is a productive and creative place to work as well as an exceptional place to learn.

Professor Doyle also wants to champion a ‘Climate first Trinity’ with a transformed relationship with Government and Society.

“I want to make Trinity even better than it is,” the new provost said.