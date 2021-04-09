Funeral of woman who buried husband and two sons after Kanturk tragedy to take place

THE funeral of the Kanturk woman whose husband and two sons died in a murder-suicide last October is due to take place today.

Anne O’Sullivan died peacefully on Wednesday following an illness.

She was recovering from surgery during the time of the shooting incident which took place at the family home in Assolas, outside Kanturk, last October.

Ms O’Sullivan fled the scene of the house in a bid to raise the alarm about a gun incident in her home.

Inquests into the deaths of her 59-year-old husband Tadgh, their 22-year-old son Diarmuid, and their 25-year-old son Mark, are expected to take place later this year.

In accordance with current guidelines, the funeral will take place privately. The Mass will be live-streamed at 1.30 pm from the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kanturk. It will be followed by a private cremation.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Cliona’s Foundation, which helps families with critically and terminally ill children.

A number of people have paid their respects to Anne.

“Life can be so unjust in how some people have a very unfair share of tragedy to deal with. May Anne rest in peace," said one person.