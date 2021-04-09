Fri, 09 Apr, 2021 - 07:42

Funeral of woman who buried husband and two sons after Kanturk tragedy to take place

Funeral of woman who buried husband and two sons after Kanturk tragedy to take place

Farm land at Assolas, near Kanturk, North Cork where a the fatal shooting of three men took place. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Maeve Lee

THE funeral of the Kanturk woman whose husband and two sons died in a murder-suicide last October is due to take place today.

Anne O’Sullivan died peacefully on Wednesday following an illness.

She was recovering from surgery during the time of the shooting incident which took place at the family home in Assolas, outside Kanturk, last October.

Ms O’Sullivan fled the scene of the house in a bid to raise the alarm about a gun incident in her home.

Inquests into the deaths of her 59-year-old husband Tadgh, their 22-year-old son Diarmuid, and their 25-year-old son Mark, are expected to take place later this year.

In accordance with current guidelines, the funeral will take place privately. The Mass will be live-streamed at 1.30 pm from the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kanturk. It will be followed by a private cremation.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Cliona’s Foundation, which helps families with critically and terminally ill children.

A number of people have paid their respects to Anne.

“Life can be so unjust in how some people have a very unfair share of tragedy to deal with. May Anne rest in peace," said one person.

Read More

'There isn’t a day that goes by where I don’t pray for my donor': Denis given new lease of life after getting kidney transplant

More in this section

Minister appeals to objectors to Blackpool Flood Relief Scheme to reconsider position Minister appeals to objectors to Blackpool Flood Relief Scheme to reconsider position
Cannabis herb worth over €20k seized in Cork  Cannabis herb worth over €20k seized in Cork 
Covid-19 latest: 400 new cases reported with 26 in Cork Covid-19 latest: 400 new cases reported with 26 in Cork
north cork
Man with 120 previous theft convictions jailed for stealing home appliances

Man with 120 previous theft convictions jailed for stealing home appliances

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY