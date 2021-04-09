Taoiseach lends his support to 65 Roses Day

AN TAOISEACH Micheál Martin was among the well-known faces to strike a pose with a purple rose for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland’s (CFI) annual flagship fundraising appeal.

65 Roses Day, which gets its name from the way children often first say the words cystic fibrosis, takes place today, creating awareness around the hereditary disease while raising funds.

With public collections canceled for the second year running due to Covid-19, Cystic Fibrosis Ireland is instead encouraging the public to support people with cystic fibrosis.

According to Cystic Fibrosis Registry of Ireland’s (CFRI) Annual Report 2019, Cork has the second-highest number of people with CF at 168.

Dublin has the highest number at 333 and Limerick has the third-highest number of people with CF at 72.

The report showed that the developments in the management of CF disease have meant that survival among people with CF has improved dramatically.

There were 1,423 individuals receiving CF care in Irish hospitals in 2019. Of the 1,423 listed individuals, 1,265 were registered with the CFRI.

There were more adults, aged 18 years or older, living with CF in Ireland than children, of whom 148 (11.8%) were 40 years or older and there were more males (58.4%) living with CF than females (41.6%).

Interim findings from a UCD study conducted on the impact of Covid-19 for people with CF during September and October of last year found that the pandemic has significantly affected people’s lives.

The study of 118 people with CF and 123 parents of children with CF pointed to concerns around mental health challenges and access to healthcare.

Today will see a special 65 Roses Day concert featuring a line-up that includes Brian Kennedy, The High Kings, The Celtic Tenors, Dominic Kirwan, Celine Byrne, Mary Duff, Louise Morrissey and Michael English streamed online at www.cfireland.ie. Master of Ceremonies for the occasion is RTÉ news anchor, Bryan Dobson with the free concert getting underway at 8pm.

To donate see 65RosesDay.ie.